‘No Proof’ Exists That the United States Landed on the Moon in 1969, Says Former Head of Russia’s Space Agency

Over half a century has passed since Neil Armstrong made his “giant leap for mankind,” but depending on who you ask, Armstrong may or may not have ever left the planet.

Even now, NASA’s historic feat is being challenged.

Some people believe that the U.S. government faked the moon landings in an effort to beat the Russians in the space race. They claim that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin acted out their mission on a secret film set either in the Hollywood Hills or in Area 51.

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said approximately ten years ago that he had set out on a quest to locate irrefutable evidence that the United States had landed on the moon in 1969, per Zero Hedge.

The lack of proof led him to doubt that Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

“About ten years ago, when I worked in the Government, I sent an official request to Roskosmos to provide me with documentary evidence of the Americans’ stay on the moon, which at that time was still at the disposal of the federal agency,” Rogozin said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

“I was painfully embarrassed by the fact that the Soviet cosmonauts returning from multi-day expeditions could barely stand on their feet and underwent a long recovery after such flights, and the Americans crawled out of their lunar ships like cucumbers from the garden,” he added.

“Do you know what I got in return? The book “Conquest of the Moon by Astronauts” with the comment of cosmonaut Leonov that they really were there, because “they told him about it themselves”!

“In 2018, when I went to work at the state corporation Roskosmos, I continued to search for this evidence, but I didn’t find anything there, except for the angry accusations of some of our fans to go to America at someone else’s expense of academicians that I, they say, undermine the “sacred cooperation with NASA”, I also received one angry call from a high-ranking official accusing me of “aggravating the international situation” with my doubts.

“Yes, I did not undermine or aggravate anything, but only by virtue of my nature I tried to get to the bottom of the details and establish, at least for myself, the true state of affairs in the issue of exploration of the Moon by our competitors. It was not clear to me how the United States, at that level of technological development of the 60s of the last century, did what they still cannot do now?” said Rogozin.

He ended his post saying, “Thus, instead of proof that the Americans were on the moon, I received proof that their people were in our “establishment”. Which was also an important conclusion.”