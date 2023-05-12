New York City Bans Weight Discrimination



fat activist Victoria Abraham

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

Need to hire a fit, attractive person for the job?

Well, New York City just banned weight discrimination.

The New York City council on Thursday passed passed a bill that makes it illegal to discriminate against weight.

People applying for housing or employment cannot be discriminated against for their height or weight.

Public accommodations were also included in the bill.

So-called ‘fat activists’ say weight discrimination hits women of color the hardest.

CNN reported: