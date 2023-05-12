New York City Bans Weight Discrimination

fat activist Victoria Abraham
Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…
Need to hire a fit, attractive person for the job?
Well, New York City just banned weight discrimination.
The New York City council on Thursday passed passed a bill that makes it illegal to discriminate against weight.
People applying for housing or employment cannot be discriminated against for their height or weight.
Public accommodations were also included in the bill.
So-called ‘fat activists’ say weight discrimination hits women of color the hardest.
CNN reported:
Victoria Abraham graduated from New York University last year, ready to enter the job market. She is a self-proclaimed “fat activist” who has found her voice as a content creator online, but has concerns about applying for new job.
“Walking into a job interview as a fat person, I’m already at a disadvantage,” said Victoria Abraham. “I know that whatever my qualifications are, my weight is a con.”
But on Thursday, the New York City council passed a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against height and weight in housing, employment, and public accommodations.
“I know that at least when I get a job, if I’m experiencing this discrimination, I have someone supporting me. I have the support of the government; I have legal protection where there wasn’t any before,” said Abraham.
Only six other cities and one state have similar laws protecting Americans against height and weight discrimination: Binghamton, New York; Madison, Wisconsin; Urbana, Illinois; Washington, DC; San Francisco and Santa Cruz, California; and Michigan.