Nebraska Democrat Senator Machaela Cavanaugh Melts Down on Senate Floor Over Trans People (VIDEO)

Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat representing District 6, has recently garnered attention after chanting repeatedly on the Senate floor for more than two minutes over transgender people.

On Friday, the Nebraska Legislature voted to pass a bill that would make most abortions after 12 weeks illegal and place restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender under the age of 19, Nebraska TV reported.

In an effort to prevent minors from gaining access to puberty-blocking drugs and hormone treatments, LB 574 (also known as the “Let Them Grow Act”) was introduced in Nebraska. Legislators adopted a last-minute amendment on May 17 that will severely restrict most abortions after 12 weeks.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity,” Governor Jim Pillen (R-NE) said in a statement in response to the Senate’s vote on LB 574.

“These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown.”

Gov. Jim Pillen said he will sign the bill into law.

During the final passage of the bill, Machaela Cavanaugh had a meltdown over transgender people and repeatedly chanted, “Trans people belong here! We need trans people! We love trans people!”

“This is democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh who has been drinking the woke kool-aid of insanity. This is not a loop. There is an ending,” said Twitter user @4Mischief after her video went viral on social media.

User @Real_RobN said, “Nebraska State Senator. Machaela Cavanaugh, This is the United States insane asylum the Democrat Party.”

“This is an elected state official in Nebraska. Mental illness on display and celebrated as normal. What on earth is happening to our country? @AKfortySlevin tweeted.

Citizen Free Press said, “Democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is off her meds.”

WATCH: