MUST READ: America First Legal Uncovers Vast Censorship Network Funded by State Department, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Others – That Targeted, Censored and Discredited Independent Media Outlets Who Were Challenging Official Narrative

America First Legal posted a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday exposing the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC). The GEC was carrying out US government propaganda through private media organizations.

The Global Engagement Center defines its mission as: “To direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate U.S. Federal Government efforts to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.”

The GEC’s stated mission is to address “foreign adversaries’ attempts to undermine US interests using disinformation and propaganda.” But they were doing more than targeting “foreign adversaries.”

America First Legal was able to piece together how the US government is funding private entities to silence opposing voices at home who challenge the US government narrative.

The GEC funds Poynter Institutes’ International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and members of its international fact-checking network.

The IFCN also received its initial funding from the Omidyar Network, Google, Facebook, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and George Soros’s Open Society.

The IFCN was nominated for a Pulitzer for their work in censoring and blacklisting opposing voices not sanctioned by government officials (Ex. Gateway Pundit, RFK Jr.’s Children’s Defense Fund).

The State Department’s GEC regularly works with the IFCN.

They exclude media outlets they disagree with.

Their work appears biased in promoting state-approved narratives – no matter how wrong it was.

The Washington Post discredited The New York Post’s reporting on Hunter’s Laptop.

The notorious deep state WaPo reporter Ellen Nakashima is outed in the report.

Mainstream outlets viewed the GEC as the authoritative source – despite their record of disinformation.

This is a devastating report exposing much of what The Gateway Pundit assumed and previously reported with even more background.

The government was – AND LIKELY STILL IS – censoring speech in America today. Now they are exposed. It’s time for justice.

Disclaimer: America First Legal and The Gateway Pundit in a class action lawsuit attacking the heart of election censorship in America.

