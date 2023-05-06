Multiple People Stabbed Near University of Iowa Campus – Authorities Launch Manhunt

Multiple people were stabbed early Saturday morning near the University of Iowa campus, and police are currently looking for the prime suspect.

According to reports, police were called to the 300 block of S. Gilbert Street early Saturday morning to break up a fight. Approximately two hours after the initial notice, at 2 a.m., campus police informed students that numerous people had been attacked at a neighboring gas station.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect. Continue to be aware of your surroundings and avoid the area,” the University of Iowa Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The police found three adult male victims with stab wounds and were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of their injuries. All three are expected to recover, police said.

No one has been arrested.

“Initial investigation has determined that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public. This incident remains under active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

This event comes after a series of fatal stabbings at UC Davis. This Monday, prosecutors filed charges against a former student for the stabbings that claimed the lives of two and injured one.

Do you think Democrats will also push for a ban on knives?