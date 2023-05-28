MIRACLE IN MISSOURI: Catholics Flock to Missouri Convent to See Exhumed Remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster Whose Body Is Intact After Her Death Four Years Ago

Thousands of Catholics are flocking to Gower, Missouri to see the exhumed remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster.

The body of Sister Wilhelmina, the founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, is completely intact after her death four years ago.

According to reports, the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, the founder of Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles has been found incorrupt in Missouri four years after her death. pic.twitter.com/W4RLbx3sYR — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 22, 2023

There are around 100 cases of incorrupt saints in the entire history of the Catholic Church.

On Monday the convent will place Sister Wilhelmina’s remains inside a glass case at the convent. Visitors will still be able to see her body and visit the site after her body is moved.

