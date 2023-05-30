Military Furry Couple Posts Shot from Inside Military Plane and Wearing Furry Fetish in Flight Suit

by

In December The US Army announced they were investigating at least two officers who wore fetish “pup” masks while in uniform.

“Military law prohibits conduct by an officer that disgraces them personally or brings dishonor to the military profession. There are a range of potential punishments for violations, including letters of reprimand.” USA Today reported.

But it’s not just pup-play that is a turn on for certain members of the US military. Recently, NOVA Campaigns discovered a gay furry couple was posting their own photos in costume and military gear. It must be a turn on for them.

NOVA Campaigns posted this thread this morning.

