Military Furry Couple Posts Shot from Inside Military Plane and Wearing Furry Fetish in Flight Suit

In December The US Army announced they were investigating at least two officers who wore fetish “pup” masks while in uniform.

“Military law prohibits conduct by an officer that disgraces them personally or brings dishonor to the military profession. There are a range of potential punishments for violations, including letters of reprimand.” USA Today reported.

But it’s not just pup-play that is a turn on for certain members of the US military. Recently, NOVA Campaigns discovered a gay furry couple was posting their own photos in costume and military gear. It must be a turn on for them.

NOVA Campaigns posted this thread this morning.

Hoover, @SterlingTheLion, feels free to celebrate his new crew chief @usairforceassignment and promotion to NCO in his official flight suit, stripped of identification, but flaunting his USAF position His ass photo shoot collage includes his USAF cammo uniform & Furry rear end pic.twitter.com/4dJLPXM6cL — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

In an interesting & surprising flex, Hoover @SterlingTheLion films himself as crew chief in a @usairforce aircraft taking apart a panel & sticking his proprietary “Furry sticker” on its underside, & replaces the part Defacing @DeptofDefense property for sexual pleasure & giggles pic.twitter.com/Fmx7E4v7CA — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

D Hoover @SterlingTheLion was excited when @usairforce moved to OCP flight suits for crew chiefs So he tried his on with Lion Fur head and accessories Precisely what his Squadron Commander recommended right? pic.twitter.com/rZzZEW7G4k — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

“Mylo” @MilWolfMylo is actually Connor, the husband of Dawson, and he’s about to get out of @USArmy Both MilFurries are headed west to California, which will no doubt make Dawson happy – less rain & snow Lots of puppy play though, with @DeptofDefense commissions in sight pic.twitter.com/AZYeflji7h — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

Mylo @MilWolfMylo, aka Connor, is likely active duty, and a nurse at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Here’s Connor taking selfies at work in the bathroom: “Good evening, I'll be your dadd- your nurse, l'll be your nurse tonight.” pic.twitter.com/dgSUxnQq3M — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

Connor @MilWolfMylo is winning awards and recognition, but as with all woke military Furries, he’s encouraging the LGBTQIA2S+ ideology in the ranks while on duty… @SecDef is proud His Fur fetish almost failed him a uniform inspection, as his dress uniform attracts synthetic fur pic.twitter.com/D8OhwnQyd4 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

See, both of these married gay @usairforce and @USArmy servicemen have SFW Furry profiles AND private NSFW “AD” profiles, where they separately solicit nudes, hookups, and friendship with other gay Furries across the country Precisely what @PupRavage & @Chief7110 are also into pic.twitter.com/iMVXt3XRcp — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

“It just their kink in private” you say What’s the point of “honor, courage, commitment, integrity, service before self, Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, & Personal Courage,” etc, this degenerate behavior is flaunted?@PupRavage can do it, he’s a Colonel, why can’t we? pic.twitter.com/HMoMptNcf1 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

So raise a cold can of @budlight to Dawson and Connor, @SterlingTheLion & @MilWolfMylo They’re moving from the DMV to California to get away from the East Coast, and “Aim High” for military commissions The Fur gang bang scene CA is also apparently way chiller pic.twitter.com/8eCybNUJBc — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023

The Furry community isn’t as kind as it says it is Don’t post furry pictures in military uniform, on military installations, or post NSFW content while in military uniform on duty Also, don’t damage military property and post it online Furries Unite! 🐶 🦁 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iTmhVl46qa — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 30, 2023