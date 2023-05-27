Migrants Allowed to Enroll in Chicago Schools Without Health Records After Years of Draconian COVID Rules- Parents Furious

Parents in Chicago are outraged over the lax rules surrounding health records and vaccine status for illegal students flooding area schools.

On Thursday, Jennifer Preston, a local mother, joined “Fox & Friends First.” Preston discussed the hypocrisy of requiring vaccine records from Chicago school children yet illegals are under no such obligation.

Fox News reports:

“Right now in the school district in which we live we have to provide residency, citizenship, health records and vaccination records on an almost annual basis. I have a child right now, and I must have five emails in my inbox stating that my child cannot return to school next year without a specific vaccine. So it’s certainly inconsistent with what they’re allowing for the migrant children coming into the Chicago public schools.” According to Fox 32, around 40 to 50 migrant children were expected to enroll at one elementary school in the Little Village area and up to a dozen would go to a nearby high school for the final weeks of the school year. The city’s sanctuary policies toward migrants has prompted outrage from residents, which boiled over at a recent meeting about a college being used as temporary housing for migrants.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Gateway Pundit reported that experts have warned that HUNDREDS of New Yorkers may already be infected with polio after state officials found evidence of the disease in two New York counties.

New York City is also now home to the country’s first-ever reported cases of ringworm infections that are highly contagious and resistant to common anti-fungal treatments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.