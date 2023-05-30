McCarthy Has Final Message for FBI Director Wray: Turn Over Biden Bribery Scheme Document Or Face Contempt Charges (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday morning said FBI Director Wray has until today to turn over the Joe Biden bribery scheme document or face contempt charges.

“I have a message for FBI Director Christopher Wray: If he misses today’s deadline to turn over subpoenaed documents to Congress, I am prepared to move contempt charges against him.” McCarthy said on Tuesday morning.

“He can send us the document. We have a right to look at that. Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law,” he said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) recently wrote the FBI demanding they turn over the FD-1023 document alleging a $5 million bribery scheme involving then Vice President Joe Biden.

The document in question is not classified.