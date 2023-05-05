Mayorkas After 6 Million Illegal Aliens Have Crossed Border on Biden’s Watch: “The Border is Not Open, Has Not Been Open” (VIDEO)

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday held a presser in Brownsville, Texas as Title 42 sets to expire next week.

Title 42, a Trump-era program forcing migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico is expiring on May 11.

Illegal immigration is already out of control thanks to Joe Biden.

More than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Hundreds of thousands of illegals are at the border waiting for Title 42 to expire.

A massive caravan of illegals is en route to the United States.

Meanwhile Mayorkas is claiming he has a “six pillar” plan to handle the millions of illegals that are going to rush the US border.

“The situation at the border is a very serious one, a very challenging one, and a very difficult one,” Mayorkas said.

“The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th,” he said.

No serious person believes this.

