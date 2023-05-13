UPDATE: POSTPONED DUE TO TORNADO WATCH! … MAGA Country: Iowa Crowds Line Up to See President Trump Tonight in Des Moines at 7 PM CST

by

UPDATE — THE RALLY WAS JUST POSTPONED DUE TO A TORNADO WATCH IN THE AREA!

Via Liz Harrington.

* * * * * * * *

PREVIOUSLY…

President Trump will hold a rally tonight in Des Moines, Iowa at 7 PM Central Time.

Trump won bellwether Iowa twice moving the state into a trusted Republican stronghold. That’s what happens when you have fair elections.

Nobody wanted bumbling Joe Biden.

This will be President Trump’s first rally since his CNN blowout earlier this week.


Doors open today at 2 PM for the rally at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

Newsmax, OANN, and RSBN with Brian Glenn and Christina Bobb will be broadcasting live from Iowa today.

The crowds are lining up HOURS EARLY to see President Trump.

More from Christina Bobb.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

