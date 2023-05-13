UPDATE: POSTPONED DUE TO TORNADO WATCH! … MAGA Country: Iowa Crowds Line Up to See President Trump Tonight in Des Moines at 7 PM CST

UPDATE — THE RALLY WAS JUST POSTPONED DUE TO A TORNADO WATCH IN THE AREA!

Via Liz Harrington.

POSTPONED: President Trump’s Rally in Des Moines, Iowa pic.twitter.com/2nJzJGyIlw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 13, 2023

* * * * * * * *

PREVIOUSLY…

President Trump will hold a rally tonight in Des Moines, Iowa at 7 PM Central Time.

Trump won bellwether Iowa twice moving the state into a trusted Republican stronghold. That’s what happens when you have fair elections.

Nobody wanted bumbling Joe Biden.

This will be President Trump’s first rally since his CNN blowout earlier this week.



Doors open today at 2 PM for the rally at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

The Donald J. Trump For President Campaign Announces Program Speakers for Des Moines, Iowahttps://t.co/bRpmkpFFsX pic.twitter.com/4PZ5l3yPhJ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 10, 2023

Newsmax, OANN, and RSBN with Brian Glenn and Christina Bobb will be broadcasting live from Iowa today.

Brian Glenn explains why Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News “He was the person that had the videotapes, he shared them to everybody.”

For the full rally join us on Rumble: https://t.co/nnf3ZhPh2g pic.twitter.com/wmkUlHKp0Z — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 13, 2023

The crowds are lining up HOURS EARLY to see President Trump.

Sun’s coming out in Iowa! Come join us in Des Moines! Watch the rally and see President Trump speak live on ⁦@RSBNetwork⁩. I’ll be on with ⁦@brianglenntv⁩ and ⁦@LizWillis_⁩ #America #MAGA #Trump pic.twitter.com/LGqK7ZsQS6 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) May 13, 2023

We’re going to the Trump Rally in Des Moines today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5YVx1BCn0M — deanna is ungovernable (@DeannaHiatt) May 13, 2023

MEMO: New Poll Shows President Donald J. Trump Dominates Iowa Republican Caucus Ballots pic.twitter.com/bNF8E0MgJw — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 10, 2023

More from Christina Bobb.