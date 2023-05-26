Los Angeles Dodgers Attempt to Pander to Christians After Inviting Anti-Catholic Trans Nuns to Pride Night – Fans Respond

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday

Earlier this week the Dodgers apologized to and re-invited anti-Catholic ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ trans nuns to pride night.

The Dodgers previously removed the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group from their honoree list.

After backlash from the group, the Dodgers decided to re-invite them back on the field June 16 for pride night.

This is what the Dodgers support:

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said Monday night.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” the organization said.

After major backlash from sports fans, the Dodgers are now attempting to pander to Christians!

“Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details.” the Dodgers said on Friday.

Fans weren’t impressed.

