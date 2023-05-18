“Let Me Tell You Something, You’re Not Very Smart!” – Marjorie Taylor Greene DESTROYS Democrat Lawmaker Right on the Capitol Steps and Sends Him into a Screaming Meltdown (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) got into a nasty tiff right on the Capitol Hill steps Wednesday evening.
Bowman started screaming at Greene on the steps of the US Capitol
The argument turned out to be completely one-sided with MTG burying the the New York congressman alive with a series of zingers and stone cold facts.
Before their fight, Bowman and his fellow New York comrade Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rudely yelled George Santos (D-NY) to resign while he was speaking to reporters after Democrats failed miserably in their attempt to expel him from Congress.
Santos yelled back: “I can’t continue to address you because there is a deranged member here.”
VIDEO:
Here’s @RepBowman and @RepAOC yelling at Santos to resign during his presser: pic.twitter.com/kzXOQ64IGq
— Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) May 17, 2023
MTG then arrived started engaging Bowman
Bowman told Marjorie Taylor Greene to expel Santos.
“Expel him! Save the party! Your party’s hanging by a thread!”
Greene fired back in epic fashion: “No, we gotta get rid of Biden to save the country!”
WATCH:
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.
AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK
— Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023
Bowman then starts ranting and raving about QANON and other nonsense.
The conversation next turns to the border and the missing migrant children. This is where Bowman has a colossal meltdown as MTG hits with indisputable facts.
MTG: Do something about the border and save the children.
Bowman (screaming at the top his lungs): The border (situation) is what Trump left us!
MTG: Where are the kids? All the migrant kids?
Bowman (still screaming): What kids?
MTG: You lost them! You can’t find them!
Bowman (still yelling like banshee): We love the children! What are you talking about?
The argument continues with Bowman continuing yell and ineffectively counter MTG’s astute observations.
MTG then concludes with this zinger while walking away: “Let me tell you something Jammal, you’re just not very smart!”