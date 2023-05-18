“Let Me Tell You Something, You’re Not Very Smart!” – Marjorie Taylor Greene DESTROYS Democrat Lawmaker Right on the Capitol Steps and Sends Him into a Screaming Meltdown (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) got into a nasty tiff right on the Capitol Hill steps Wednesday evening.

Bowman started screaming at Greene on the steps of the US Capitol

The argument turned out to be completely one-sided with MTG burying the the New York congressman alive with a series of zingers and stone cold facts.

Before their fight, Bowman and his fellow New York comrade Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rudely yelled George Santos (D-NY) to resign while he was speaking to reporters after Democrats failed miserably in their attempt to expel him from Congress.

Santos yelled back: “I can’t continue to address you because there is a deranged member here.”

VIDEO:

MTG then arrived started engaging Bowman

Bowman told Marjorie Taylor Greene to expel Santos.

“Expel him! Save the party! Your party’s hanging by a thread!”

Greene fired back in epic fashion: “No, we gotta get rid of Biden to save the country!”

WATCH:

Bowman then starts ranting and raving about QANON and other nonsense.

The conversation next turns to the border and the missing migrant children. This is where Bowman has a colossal meltdown as MTG hits with indisputable facts.

MTG: Do something about the border and save the children.

Bowman (screaming at the top his lungs): The border (situation) is what Trump left us!

MTG: Where are the kids? All the migrant kids?

Bowman (still screaming): What kids?

MTG: You lost them! You can’t find them!

Bowman (still yelling like banshee): We love the children! What are you talking about?

The argument continues with Bowman continuing yell and ineffectively counter MTG’s astute observations.

MTG then concludes with this zinger while walking away: “Let me tell you something Jammal, you’re just not very smart!”

