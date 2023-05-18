“Let Me Tell You Something, You’re Not Very Smart!” – Marjorie Taylor Greene DESTROYS Democrat Lawmaker Right on the Capitol Steps and Sends Him into a Screaming Meltdown (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) got into a nasty tiff right on the Capitol Hill steps Wednesday evening.

Bowman started screaming at Greene on the steps of the US Capitol

The argument turned out to be completely one-sided with MTG burying the the New York congressman alive with a series of zingers and stone cold facts.

Before their fight, Bowman and his fellow New York comrade Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rudely yelled George Santos (D-NY) to resign while he was speaking to reporters after Democrats failed miserably in their attempt to expel him from Congress.

Santos yelled back: “I can’t continue to address you because there is a deranged member here.”

VIDEO:

MTG then arrived started engaging Bowman

Bowman told Marjorie Taylor Greene to expel Santos.

“Expel him! Save the party! Your party’s hanging by a thread!”

Greene fired back in epic fashion: “No, we gotta get rid of Biden to save the country!”

WATCH:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Bowman then starts ranting and raving about QANON and other nonsense.

The conversation next turns to the border and the missing migrant children. This is where Bowman has a colossal meltdown as MTG hits with indisputable facts.