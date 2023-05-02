Late Night Shows Including Colbert, Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon Immediately Shut Down After Writer’s Guild Strike

How will we survive without the late night shows?

Late night talk shows starring far-left zealots Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon immediately shut down on Tuesday after a writer’s guild strike.

This is the first Hollywood writer’s strike in 15 years.

The dispute is over streaming pay.

Deadline reported:

Nightly talk shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, are set to go dark starting on Tuesday after writers agreed to strike.

Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show, which had correspondent Dulcé Sloan host this week, also will be hit. The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show and Late Night will officially be in re-runs now, waiting on what Comedy Central will do with The Daily Show.

Weekly shows as Saturday Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will be similarly impacted. The two HBO shows will shut down, although a final decision on SNL is expected to come later in the week.

Colbert was set to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chita Rivera on Tuesday’s show, with Chris Hayes, Zach Cherry, Michael J. Fox and Shonda Rhimes lined up for later in the week. Fallon was set with Ken Jeong and Emma Chamberlain on Tuesday, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, JJ Watt, Elle Fanning and Bowen Yang among guests for later in the week. Kimmel was welcoming Dr. Phil, Gina Rodriguez and The Pixies on Tuesday, with Melissa McCarthy, Will Poulter, Ricky Gervais, Anthony Carrigan and Smashing Pumpkins set for later in the week. The Daily Show was set to welcome authors Vashti Harrison and Jason Reynolds and former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall.