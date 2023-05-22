LA TERROR: Angry Thugs Brutally Beat, Kick and Stomp On Helpless Man for Several Minutes in Downtown Los Angeles (VIDEO)

A bystander captured horrifying video footage showing the moment four young thugs riding bicycles viciously beat up a helpless man for several minutes in broad daylight in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened just after 4 pm on Thursday near the intersection of Hill Street and 6th Street in LA’s jewelry district.

The beating reportedly began when a man driving a white pickup truck exited his vehicle. He was immediately pounced on by the thugs.

In the horrifying video, the victim can be seen falling to the ground as the four young thugs kick, stomp on, and beat him while screaming at the top of their lungs.

WATCH:

The beating continues even as bystanders start to gather around.

As the assault is occurring, one of the assailants can be seen bashing the man’s truck windshield with his bike handle.

One witness, identified only as Gary, told KTLA the entire incident was “horrible.”

It was horrible. When I got to the window, I saw probably about six or seven kids on bicycles. There was a white pickup truck parked out front and I saw somebody smashing in the window with his bike.

Gary went on to say the bystanders eventually rescued the victim and broke up the fight after several minutes. The victim eventually managed to get back in his vehicle and leave according to the Daily Mail.

It is unclear what led to the violent altercation. A jeweler, however, told KTLA the bikers were swerving in and out of traffic like they “owned the road” when the victim honked at them after they cut him off in traffic.

After the man in the truck left the scene, the Daily Mail reported that the group of young thugs continued to swerve in and out of traffic on their bikes.

The LAPD confirmed they received a call reporting ten males on bicycles ranging in age from 15-18 years old. Unfortunately, everyone was gone by the time officers arrived.

LAPD Central Division released a statement Saturday stating it was aware of the video circulating, but claimed no one had officially reported a crime.