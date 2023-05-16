Karine Jean-Pierre Walks Away When Asked About Joe Biden’s Reaction to Durham Report (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday walked away when a reporter pressed her on Biden’s reaction to the Durham report.

Special Counsel John Durham on Monday released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

Joe Biden was also involved!

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016!

“What is the White House’s reaction to Special Counsel Durham’s report on how the FBI handled the Russia probe?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer any questions and walked away from the lectern.

VIDEO: