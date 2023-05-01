Karine Jean-Pierre Claims Illegal Immigration is Down 90% Because of Joe Biden (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday absurdly claimed illegal immigration is down 90% because of Joe Biden’s policies.

Title 42, a Trump-era program forcing migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico is expiring in a week or so.

Illegal immigration is already out of control thanks to Joe Biden.

More than 5 million illegals have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

More than 1.2 million ‘gotaways’ are currently roaming around inside of the US.

“When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken,” Karine Jean Pierre said.

The Biden White House lies every single day, but this may be their biggest lie yet.

