Kamala Harris Delivers West Point Commencement Address, Warns Cadets The “Climate Crisis” is the “Biggest Challenges the Military will Face” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Saturday delivered a commencement address at West Point because Joe Biden is too feeble to be outside for hours with the cadets.
Harris is the ‘first woman’ to speak at a West Point graduation ceremony.
What’s a woman?
“The threats of terrorism persists and the accelerating climate crisis continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods,” Harris said.
She added, “All a threat to global stability and security and here’s how I see it, in the face of all these challenges America plays a singular role of leadership.”
Harris said the “an accelerating climate crisis” is one of the “biggest challenges the military will face during their careers.”
What a joke.
WATCH: