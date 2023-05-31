JUST IN: Project Veritas Sues James O’Keefe

Project Veritas sued James O’Keefe alleging breach of contract and other claims just months after he was removed from the company’s board.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in a federal court in the Southern District of New York.

Recall, James O’Keefe was ousted as Project Veritas’ CEO last month after the organization’s board removed him.

Veritas claims O’Keefe was officially removed from the board on April 24 and formally fired May 15.

“Being known as the founder of an organization does not entitle that person to run amok and put his own interests ahead of that organization,” the suit said in the 70-page complaint.

The lawsuit alleges O’Keefe misused funds and mistreated employees.

Board members became aware of “serious allegations by Project Veritas employees about the incredibly troubling workplace and financial misconduct by O’Keefe.”

Project Veritas asked the federal court to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining O’Keefe and OMG (through O’Keefe and/or based on information from O’Keefe) from:

i. Soliciting or contacting Plaintiff’s donors, employees or contractors;

ii. Disparaging Plaintiffs;

iii. Obtaining, using or disclosing Plaintiffs’ Confidential Information; and

iv. Keeping and failing to return Plaintiffs’ property

Project Veritas is also demanding a jury trial.