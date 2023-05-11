JUST IN: Elon Musk Announces New CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new CEO of Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.

