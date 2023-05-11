JUST IN: Elon Musk Announces New CEO of Twitter

by

Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new CEO of Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.

This story is developing… please check back for updates.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.