“Judgment Day for the Biden Administration” – Rep. James Comer Teases What to Expect on Wednesday’s Press Conference (VIDEO)

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) joined Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo where he sent a message to the DOJ saying not to indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday.

During the interview, Rep. Comer announced that he will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET , along with lawmakers from the panel including Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) “to provide an update on the investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling to enrich themselves and announce next investigative actions.”

Comer said he will disclose specific Biden family bank records during the press conference which could indicate alleged bribery from foreign adversaries.

“Senator Grassley and I received a tip on a whistleblower. Senator Grassley was the lead in this. We reviewed documents from the legally protected whistleblower, a highly credible whistleblower that would implicate Joe Biden in a pay-per-play scheme in trying to set up a deal to receive funds [for him] and his family in exchange for foreign policy decisions,” Comer told Bartiromo.

“Now that fits a pattern Maria, of what we’ve seen with these bank records. And on Wednesday we’re going to present to the American people all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records. We’re going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these different biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world.”

Representative Comer appeared on Fox News’s Primetime Tomorrow with Jesse Watters on Tuesday, saying we will see hard evidence of the Biden family’s organized crime unit.

“Well, tomorrow [Wednesday], for the first time, the American people are going to see actual bank records that show wire transfers from adversaries around the world into a web of LLCs that were owned or controlled by the Bidens. And then those transfers were made back into the Biden family account,” said Comer.

“So this was one reason the Biden family received so many bank violations that are known as suspicious activity reports because the banks knew that this wasn’t normal business activity.”

“But we’re going to see whether or not, Joe Biden was telling the truth when he said that his family never received any money from China. We’re going to see tomorrow whether or not Joe Biden knew about his family’s business dealings, which we know that he said several times that he didn’t. So I think tomorrow is going to be judgment day for the Biden administration,” Comer added.

