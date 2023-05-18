Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Shot No Longer Available in the U.S. – Remaining Doses to be Disposed

In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it would limit who can receive the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 shot due to the serious risk of blood clots, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

The FDA announced that it would limit the authorized use of J&J Covid-19 shot to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The change is being made after the investigation revealed that there is a risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets following administration of the Janssen Covid-19 shot.

“In making the determination to limit the authorized use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the agency considered that reporting rates of TTS (thrombocytopenia syndrome) and TTS deaths following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine are not appreciably lower than previously reported. Furthermore, the factors that put an individual at risk for TTS following administration of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine remain unknown,” according to the news release.

“The FDA also considered that individuals with TTS may rapidly deteriorate, despite prompt diagnosis and treatment, that TTS can lead to long-term and debilitating health consequences and that TTS has a high death rate. The agency also considered the availability of alternative authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines which provide protection from COVID-19 and have not been shown to present a risk for TTS.”

The FDA also confirmed that individuals experienced an anaphylactic reaction after taking an mRNA Covid-19 shot.

“Examples of individuals who may still receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include: individuals who experienced an anaphylactic reaction after receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, individuals who have personal concerns with receiving mRNA vaccines and would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who would remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 due to limited access to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 shot are no longer available in the US, and all remaining doses will be disposed of in accordance with the law.

“Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is no longer available in the U.S. All remaining U.S. government stock of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine expired May 7, 2023. Dispose of any remaining Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations,” CDC said.

In 2021, Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and former Clinton Administration advisor, claimed that NIAID doesn’t have a patent on J&J shot so they want it out of the marketplace.

“Moderna and Pfizer have been trying to sideline Johnson&Johnson partly because as Rob Kennedy will tell you, the stakeholders at the NIAID don’t have a patent on and don’t make money on the J&J vaccine. So they want it out of the marketplace. It’s not the first time they’ve said, “Oh that bad J&J vaccine.” …Anyone who’s looked at VAERS and saw the thousands of blood clots and thrombotic events, strokes, thrombotic events, for Pfizer and Moderna as well as J&J, knows this is absolute ludicrisy,” said Wolf in an interview with Steve Bannon.

