Joe Biden Takes Credit For Reestablishing “The Quad” Alliance with Japan, Australia and India – Trump Revived The Quad in 2017 (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Biden’s press conference on Sunday was a total disaster even though he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

80-year-old Joe Biden rambled incoherently about taxes, global warming and F-16s while answering a reporter’s question.

He also took credit for President Trump’s work.

In 2017, Trump revived “The Quad” – a dialogue between Australia, Japan, India and the US to counter China’s aggression and growing power.

Biden claimed he convinced India, Australian and Japan to form the Quad.

“I doubt many people…would’ve said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad,” Biden said.

WATCH:

SHOCK: Biden told the leaders of the G7 that he convinced Australia, Japan, and India to form an organization called the Quad. Prime Minister Kishida had to remind him that Trump actually put the organization together. Oops…pic.twitter.com/YUvnowdtU0 — @amuse (@amuse) May 21, 2023

Joe Biden did not establish the Quad.

India, Japan, Australia and US came together for the first time in December 2004, as part of a tsunami relief working group. Thereafter Shinzo Abe and Dick Cheney took the initiative forward, and the QUAD came about in 2007. Abe was the man who envisioned it. Due to changes… https://t.co/7RGRT58KIu — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 22, 2023

Joe Biden returned to the White House late Sunday to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling and looming default.

Biden hobbled across the South Lawn and disappeared without answering any q