Joe Biden Takes Credit For Reestablishing “The Quad” Alliance with Japan, Australia and India – Trump Revived The Quad in 2017 (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Biden’s press conference on Sunday was a total disaster even though he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

80-year-old Joe Biden rambled incoherently about taxes, global warming and F-16s while answering a reporter’s question.

He also took credit for President Trump’s work.

In 2017, Trump revived “The Quad” – a dialogue between Australia, Japan, India and the US to counter China’s aggression and growing power.

Biden claimed he convinced India, Australian and Japan to form the Quad.

“I doubt many people…would’ve said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden did not establish the Quad.

Joe Biden returned to the White House late Sunday to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling and looming default.

Biden hobbled across the South Lawn and disappeared without answering any q

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

