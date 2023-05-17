Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “I Also Wanna Thank my Buddy Kamala, Who I Work For Up in the White House” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday evening made an unannounced visit to the 2023 We Are EMILY National Gala to honor Nancy Pelosi.

“I heard my friend Nancy Pelosi is being honored and I knew I had to be here,” Biden said.

Biden at Emily’s List fundraiser at Wharf said he heard his friend Nancy Pelosi was being honored “and I knew I had to be here.” He added: “I also want to thank my buddy Kamala.” He was on stage about six minutes then returned to White House. pic.twitter.com/ZAPSWMum2f — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 17, 2023

“There’s a famous quote that is one that says, ‘What we’ve done for ourselves dies with us. What we’ve done for others and the world remains immortal.’ One of the reasons why Nancy is going to be so, so well thought of in history as well is what she’s done for everyone. I mean it. She’s a game changer,” Biden added.

Then Biden said the quiet part out loud.

“I also wanna thank my buddy Kamala, who I work for up in the White House,” Biden said.

