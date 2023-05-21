Joe Biden Says China Sent “Silly Balloon” Over US for a Week – Spying on Military Bases (VIDEO)

It was just a silly balloon.

In late January and early February, a China spy balloon crossed over Alaska and the continental United States.

The Biden regime was aware of the Chinese spy balloon in US air space for a week, since the previous Saturday, January 28th.

The Biden administration initially ignored the threat hoping the balloon would not be detected. But after amateur photographers captured the balloon flying over Montana the Biden White House had to admit they knew about the balloon.

The balloon crossed over major US military bases and missile silos.

The Gateway Pundit put together this graphic to show how many military bases were in the balloon’s path as it maneuvered across the United States.

Here is a list of the US Military bases in the path of the China Spy Balloon.

** Malstrom Air Force Base – Montana – home of 341st Military Wing

** Ellsworth Air Force Base – South Dakota – home of 28th bomb wing

** Joe Foss Field ANG – South Dakota – home of 114th fighter wing

** Sioux City ANG – Iowa – national gard base

** Offutt Air Force Base -Nebraska – headquarters US strategic command

** Camp Ashland – Nebraska –

** Lincoln ANG – Nebraska

** Whiteman Air Force Base – Missouri – home of B52 bombers

** Fort Leonard Wood – Missouri – Army training installation

** St. Louis Army Human Resources – St. Louis, MO

** Scott Air Force Base – Illinois – home of the Air Mobility Command

** Fort Campbell – Tennessee – home fo Screaming eagles, the 101st Airborne

** Nashville ANG – Tennessee

** Smyrna ANG – Tennessee

** Houston Barracks – Tennessee

** McGhee Tyson ANG – Tennessee

** Pope Air Force Base – North Carolina – Air mobility command

** Fort Bragg – North Carolina – one of the largest military installations in the world

** MCAS New River – North Carolina

** Camp Lejeune – North Carolina – military training facility

** US Coast Guard Station Fort Macon

This was an unprecedented national security threat.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military had to shut down communications and movements last week as the China spy balloon flew over strategic military bases during its week-long flyover of the United States from Alaska to South Carolina. The balloon was only shot down after it went offshore. Joe Biden claimed the spy balloon gathering intel over US military bases was “not a major breach.”

In April, the National Security Council admitted that the Chinese spy balloon was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military bases.

This weekend Joe Biden downplayed the historic national security threat telling reporters it was a “sill balloon” China flew across the continental US.

It should be clear to Americans who are paying attention – The Biden regime is purposely working to destroy America.