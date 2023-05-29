Joe Biden on Memorial Day: Confusion, Yawning and Not Knowing How to Salute (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday participated in a wreath lying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.

A confused Joe Biden, mouth agape, yawned and didn’t know how to salute as he shuffled around at the Memorial Day ceremony.

81 million votes…

WATCH:

Joe Biden also delivered an angry speech at the 155th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater.

“We’re the only nation in the world built on the idea that we’re all created equal!” Biden shouted . “But we haven’t always lived up to it!”

How inspiring.

WATCH:

