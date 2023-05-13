Joe Biden Brazenly Lies About Being a Professor at UPenn in Howard University Commencement Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered the 2023 commencement address at Howard University.

Biden made his speech about race.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden, an 80-year-old lifelong racist said.

Joe Biden also brazenly lied about being a professor at UPenn.

“After no longer being vice president, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for four years,” Biden said.

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.

Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

WATCH: