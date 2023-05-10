James Comer: House Oversight Will Request Information from Hunter Biden’s Art Galleries, Bank Accounts, Chinese Dealings (VIDEO)

James Comer announced on Wednesday that the House Oversight will continue to investigate and subpoena information from the Biden crime family as the investigation continues.

The Biden family has been concealing MILLIONS in illegal business dealings and Comer unveiled the Biden crimes including concealing money from their dealings.

Comer also said they will look into Hunter Biden’s art business.



Hunter Biden and his art.

In January House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s art-selling scheme.

Rep. Comer sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berges, seeking information on anonymous purchasers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes,” wrote Chairman Comer. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions.”

Who’s buying Hunter Biden’s art?

@RepJamesComer is calling on Georges Bergès to provide information about Hunter’s secret art sales. Americans need answers and transparency.https://t.co/mvsbcOkpvK — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 25, 2023

They need to call in Bill Barr eventually.

Watching Chairman Comer’s press conference about the Bidens. Just can’t help but observe that Bill Barr had Hunter Biden laptop since 2019 and Barr did not appear to have pursued these issues. How could that POSSIBLY have happened — even if Barr secretly seethed against Trump? pic.twitter.com/rHZbgi6uDY — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) May 10, 2023

AND — Here is the livestream video for the House Oversight Committee Press Conference on Biden Family’s Business Schemes