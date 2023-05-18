“Jamal Bowman Was Down There Cursing at Me – Telling Me to Get the F-Out of There… I Felt Threatened” – Marjorie Taylor Greene on Unhinged Democrat Lawmaker’s Abuse (VIDEO)



Rep. Jamaal Bowman harassing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on US Capitol Steps

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) got into a nasty tiff right on the Capitol Hill steps Wednesday evening.

Bowman started screaming at Greene on the steps of the US Capitol

Marjorie Taylor Greene did her best to stand up to the threatening blowhard from New York State.

On Thursday morning Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden.

Following her announcement Greene took questions from the liberal press. She was asked about Bowman’s repeated episodes of violent outbursts and threatening behavior.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: I will tell you what’s on video is Jamal Bowman shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible name. Calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that. And that is wrong. Jamal Bowman was down there cursing at me, telling me to get the F-out of there, and he was leading the mob right outside the vehicle I was sitting in. We have this all on video. And then on the Capitol steps yesterday, he was the one that approached me. Even CNN reported that. Yelling, shouting, raising his voice. He has aggressive. His physical mannerisms are aggressive. And he just recently shoved Thomas Massie just outside the House Chamber. I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamal Bowman, and I am concerned about it… So I am very concerned about Jamal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch.

Bowman is out of control. His story writes itself. The ending will not be pretty.