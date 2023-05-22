Jake Tapper Grills NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan on Pentagon’s $3 Billion “Accounting Error” Over Ukraine Aid (VIDEO)

CNN host Jake Tapper grilled National Security Advisor on the Pentagon’s so-called “accounting error” over the Ukraine aid.

According to Reuters, the Pentagon “overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion.”

The Pentagon claims the “accounting error” will allow the Defense Department to send MORE weapons to Ukraine.

“That’s a hell of an accounting error!” Jake Tapper said.

“That is not money that went out the door and disappeared. That is not a waste of that $3 billion,” Jake Sullivan said.

Who actually believes this?

WATCH: