It’s Official! The Gateway Pundit Now Has More Daily Page Views than FOX News Primetime Shows Have Nightly Viewers

Since FOX News fired Tucker Carlson one month ago their numbers have plunged into the abyss.

FOX News lost at least half of its audience following the ouster of its top-rated nightly host.

Before Tucker was fired he was bringing 3.4 million viewers to his show on the channel each night. This also lifted the numbers of the rest of the primetime lineup.

But FOX News has still not recovered from this suicidal move to nix Tucker Carlson and blacklist Donald Trump.

The channel is suffering. Here are the primetime numbers from Wednesday night – the numbers were higher than usual thanks to Governor DeSantis’s appearance following his announcement on Twitter that he is running for president.

The highest rated FOX News program had 1.95 million views.



Now compare this to the traffic this week on The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit averaged over 2.6 million page views a day this past week.



The Gateway Pundit numbers this year continue to improve. If the current trend continues we will have another record year in 2023.

Of course, this is despite the fact that we are censored, blacklisted, and silenced on every major social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, and Google-YouTube. This hasn’t stopped readers from finding our website and coming back.

The Gateway Pundit continues to bring you the most honest and courageous content online today.

Thank you to our readers, friends and contributors! Thank you for our success!