“It Is Marxist” – They Want to Gather Biodata from All Humans and Share It – Dean Michele Bachmann Gives Update from World Health Assembly in Geneva (VIDEO)

Former US Representative and Dean Michele Bachmann is attending the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland this week.

Michele joined Steve Bannon to discuss the meetings on The War Room this morning. According to Michele, the UN, World Health Organization (WHO), Bill and Melinda Gates Society, and World Trade Organization are all represented at the meetings this week.

Michele told Steve they are not even hiding their intentions during their meetings. They want to gather biodata from all humans and share this with eachother. This is a truly frightening development.