IRS Opened Investigation Into Journalist Matt Taibbi on Christmas Eve Weeks After He Dropped “Twitter Files” Documents



Matt Taibbi (L)

Joe Biden’s America.

The IRS opened an investigation into journalist Matt Taibbi on Christmas Eve 2022 just a few weeks after he began posting “Twitter Files.”

“The IRS opened a case on me on a Saturday, Christmas Eve 2022, which just happened to coincide with a major Twitter Files report on FBI/intelligence community ties to tech platforms.

This is revealed in a new letter to the IRS Commissioner by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan,” Matt Taibbi said on Wednesday.

This is revealed in a new letter to the IRS Commissioner by House Judiciary Chair @Jim_Jordan: pic.twitter.com/WnbouNJMdQ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) May 24, 2023

An IRS agent showed up at the home of ‘Twitter Files’ journalist Matt Taibbi on the same day he testified before Jim Jordan’s Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

On March 9, Matt Taibbi dropped a Twitter Files ahead of his testimony to Congress: THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress later that day.

The FTC had already been harassing Elon Musk and demanding he “identify all journalists” granted access to the Twitter files.

The weaponized IRS also showed up to Matt Taibbi’s home on March 9 in an effort to intimidate him.

Taibbi told Jim Jordan that an IRS agent showed up unannounced to his Jersey home and left a note for him to call the tax agency.

According to the House Judiciary Committee, the IRS opened a probe into Matt Taibbi on December 24, 2022 (a Saturday) just weeks after he began dropping “Twitter Files” documents.

The IRS claims it was trying to verify Taibbi’s 2018 tax return because it met identity theft criteria.

The IRS alleged it sent two letters to Matt Taibbi addressing his 2018 return, however, Taibbi and his accountants say they never received the letters.

According to Jim Jordan, the IRS failed to produce copies of the so-called letters they sent Matt Taibbi.

“The IRS’s production shows that the IRS opened its examination of Mr. Taibbi’s 2018 tax return on December 24, 2022. Not only was this date Christmas Eve and a Saturday, but it also happened to be three weeks after he published the first Twitter Files detailing government abuses and the same day that Mr. Taibbi published the ninth segment of the Twitter Files, detailing how federal government agencies ‘from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA’ coordinated to censor and coerce speech on various social media platforms,” Jim Jordan wrote.