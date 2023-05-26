Inflation Rises Unexpectedly in April – Jumps 0.4% in April and 4.7% from a Year Ago

Inflation bounced higher in April up 4.7% from a year ago.

The inflation rate under Joe Biden and Democrats continues to hold at a rate more than twice what it was just three years ago under President Donald Trump.

Via CNN – The Fed’s go-to gauge was up 4.7% for the year. In March, the core PCE gauge grew by 4.6%.

BREAKING: Inflation ALERT! PCE inflation (consumer items) JUMPS to 4.4%, surpassing 3.9% forecasts. FED is NOT going to like this. Rate hike incoming. Buckle up! — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) May 26, 2023

CNBC reported: