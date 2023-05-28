WILD VIDEO: Indy 500 Car Flips After Collision, Tire Flies Over Crowd Narrowly Missing Fans

Indy 500 racer Kyle Kirkwood flipped his car in a scary crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday.
A tire went flying over the catch fence after the collision.
The loose tire narrowly missed fans and landed in the parking lot.
The tire damaged a parked car in the parking lot.
Thankfully nobody was injured.
Here’s where that flying tire impacted in turn 2
@IMS #indy500 pic.twitter.com/MLexGcUu5q
— Andrew Kossack (@AndrewKossack) May 28, 2023
Kyle Kirkwood was extracted from the car and waved to fans.
Both drivers are okay.
WATCH: