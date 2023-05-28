WILD VIDEO: Indy 500 Car Flips After Collision, Tire Flies Over Crowd Narrowly Missing Fans

Indy 500 racer Kyle Kirkwood flipped his car in a scary crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday.

A tire went flying over the catch fence after the collision.

The loose tire narrowly missed fans and landed in the parking lot.

The tire damaged a parked car in the parking lot.

Thankfully nobody was injured.

Kyle Kirkwood was extracted from the car and waved to fans.

Both drivers are okay.

WATCH: