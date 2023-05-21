NAACP Warns African Americans to Avoid Florida Due to Perceived “Hostility to Black Americans, People of Color, and LGBTQ Individuals”

The NAACP, a former civil rights group, warned black Americans to avoid Florida in a recent statement.

The NAACP claims Florida is “openly hostile to black Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals.”

The former civil rights group released this statement on Saturday.

They’re very angry that they won’t teach critical race theory and push anti-white hatred in the state.

Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.

The formal travel notice states, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

“Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all,” said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson. “Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”