“I Don’t Bow to Anybody!” – Joe Biden After Reporter Needles Him on Democrat Criticism of His Willingness to Cave to McCarthy on Work Requirements (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday stopped to chat with reporters posted up on the South Lawn as he departed en route to Camp David for the weekend.

Biden said he’s going to Camp David, a presidential retreat located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland because the Secret Service is bulletproofing his Delaware home.

Reporters asked Joe Biden about debt limit negotiations as the June 5 deadline quickly approaches.

“With regard to debt limit things are looking good. Very optimistic. I hope we’ll have some clear evidence tonight before the clock strikes 12 that we have a deal. Very close,” Biden told reporters.

Biden got snarky with a reporter asking about the work requirements for food stamp (SNAP) recipients.

According to reports, Biden appeared to be open to negotiating on work requirement for certain federal program recipients.

The Democrats are not happy about this and criticized Biden for being open to negotiating with Speaker McCarthy.

“What do you tell Democrats who say they don’t want you to bow on the work requirement? What’s your position?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I don’t bow to anybody!” Biden shouted as he shuffled away.

WATCH: