“I Believe in the Gospel, I Also Believe in the Second Amendment!” – Senator Tim Scott Fires Back Against The View’s Sickening, Racist Attacks Against Him (VIDEO)

Hosts on “The View” hurled a series of sickening, racist attacks on Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after he formally announced his candidacy for president on Monday. Scott, however, showed the clucking hens that he will not be intimidated and revealed their own hypocrisy in the process.

Scott is the first Black senator elected in the South since Reconstruction and the only Black Republican in the Senate. He has represented America with integrity and class since first arriving in the Senate back in 2013.

Scott overcome deep childhood poverty to graduate college and start his own insurance agency before entering politics. As reported by Axios, Scott during his announcement speech that he is “living proof that America is the land of opportunity and not a land of oppression.”

He continued:

Victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom and hope and opportunity!

But the left cares nothing about Scott’s inspirational story. Because Scott is black and has an “R” next to his name, he represents a threat to their racist party and must be destroyed.

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg opened up the discussion claiming Scott has “Clarence Thomas syndrome.” As Fox News notes, Supreme Court Justice Thomas has long been called horrific racist names like “Uncle Tom” for venturing off the Democrat plantation and following an originalist interpretation of the United States Constitution.

Goldberg’s co-host low-IQ co-host Sunny Hostin piled on, claiming that Scott’s message regarding overcoming childhood poverty is an “issue” and said he should stop eviscerating the Democrats’ lies about “systemic racism” (which is a myth).

One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, Because I made it, everyone can make it. Ignoring, again, the fact that he is the exception and not the rule. And until he’s the rule, then he can stop talking about “systemic racism.”

Scott told Fox News’s Trey Gowdy that his compassionate nature should not be mistaken for weakness. He sent this epic warning to the racist View hosts. Hostin had it backward when she claimed his story is “the exception, not the rule.”

VIDEO:

Meekness is not weakness. I believe in the Gospel. I believe Matthew 5:44 says “Love your enemies” but if you break in my house, I also believe in the Second Amendment.

Scott went to emphasize the importance of shutting down the left’s vicious lies with concrete actions. He also identified a “funny thing” about the one of the View co-hosts, exposing her hypocrisy.

We have to ignore the far left by disproving their lies by our actions. Here’s the funny thing: The host, Sunny, she wants to be judged by the content of her character, not the color of her skin. The fact of the matter is America is a story of evolution – a never told story of evolution in too many of our schools that are indoctrinating our kids instead of educating our kids. I am the not the exception, I am actually the rule.

Gowdy replied that Hostin “made it” as well considering she is a former prosecutor in addition to being a national TV host.

The interview concluded with Scott recalling that while his late grandfather was illiterate and worked in cotton fields, he shared many valuable pieces of wisdom with him including “you can be bitter or better but you cannot be both.” Scott correctly noted too many people in America have adopted the “bitter” mentality.