HORROR IN BROOKLYN: Mob of Men Brutally Beat Woman and Kick Her While She’s on the Ground (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

A mob of men and women surrounded a 46-year-old woman walking on Broadway near Roebling Street and brutally beat her late Thursday night.

The victim was robbed, beaten and kicked by the group of strangers.

The suspects are still at large.

WATCH:

The female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

