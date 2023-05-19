HORROR IN BROOKLYN: Mob of Men Brutally Beat Woman and Kick Her While She’s on the Ground (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…
A mob of men and women surrounded a 46-year-old woman walking on Broadway near Roebling Street and brutally beat her late Thursday night.
The victim was robbed, beaten and kicked by the group of strangers.
The suspects are still at large.
WATCH:
Video of the assault and robbery. pic.twitter.com/AMn0fZkJL7
— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 19, 2023
The female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to the New York Post.
.@NYPD90Pct and EMS are on scene in front of 234 Broadway & Roebling St after a group of 10 youngsters robbed a person after assaulting & throwing the victim down to the ground, the 10 youngsters were able to steal, keys, pocketbook & other stuff, the victim was taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/YpUVCyTNNL
— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 19, 2023