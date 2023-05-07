Hillary Clinton Claims ‘Forces on the Right’ Are Undermining Democracy (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Friday claimed that “forces largely on the right” are “undermining democracy.”

Clinton made the claims during remarks as a keynote speaker at a convention in Ottawa, Canada.

Hillary Clinton and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland shared the stage a the Liberal Party’s three-day policy convention.

Clinton trashes conservatives and cautioned not dismiss right-wing media as “the musing of cranks.”

“I think you have to be highly alert to this. Do not dismiss it as the musing of cranks or the very small groups that rant online or have radio stations that pump up a bunch of nonsense,” Hillary Clinton said.

Classic projection.

WATCH: