High School in Texas Postpones Graduation-85% of Class Fails to Earn Diploma

Marlin High School, near Waco, Texas, was forced to postpone its graduation ceremony after 85% of the senior class failed to earn their diplomas. Only 5 students out of the class of 33 met the requirements for commencement.

The New York Post reports:

The school said it planned to reschedule the graduation for sometime in June so students would have more time to qualify, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

“Our commitment to excellence remains unshaken,” Superintendent Darryl Henson said in the statement.

“We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential.”

Henderson also took to Twitter to address the dismal graduation rate.