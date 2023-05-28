High School in Texas Postpones Graduation-85% of Class Fails to Earn Diploma

Marlin High School, near Waco, Texas, was forced to postpone its graduation ceremony after 85% of the senior class failed to earn their diplomas. Only 5 students out of the class of 33 met the requirements for commencement.
The school said it planned to reschedule the graduation for sometime in June so students would have more time to qualify, according to a statement posted to Facebook.
“Our commitment to excellence remains unshaken,” Superintendent Darryl Henson said in the statement.
“We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential.”
Henderson also took to Twitter to address the dismal graduation rate.
Superintendent Henson shared on Twitter, “Our district will grow from this setback. Let this be a lesson learned for all. As we continue to go through our annual graduation audit, it’s our obligation to ensure that all students have met all requirements. Support, accountability, & integrity will remain at the forefront.”
Our district will grow from this setback. Let this be a lesson learned for all. As we continue to go through our annual graduation audit, it’s our obligation to ensure that all students have met all requirements. Support, accountability, & integrity will remain at the forefront. pic.twitter.com/Pm1B2m1W9Y
— Dr. Darryl J. Henson (@DrHenson2) May 25, 2023