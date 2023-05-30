High School in Texas Forced to Postpone Graduation When Only Five Students Meet Requirements to Graduate

A high school in Texas has been forced to postpone graduation because so few students met the requirements to graduate.

This story hits home for many people across the country as so many schools are pushing woke nonsense, rather than sticking to the basics.

It’s also a painful reminder of how many students have been left behind in recent years due to the school closures under COVID.

PJ Media reports:

Texas High School Postpones Graduation When Only 5 Students Meet Graduation Requirements A small, rural high school in Texas has postponed graduation ceremonies after only five of the 33 seniors eligible met the state-mandated graduation requirements. “Marlin High School has announced that high school graduation will be rescheduled for June,” the Marlin Independent School District said in a letter posted on Facebook. “The decision by the high school to postpone graduation will provide more time for students to meet necessary requirements for graduation.” The district superintendent Daryl Henson did all he could, giving the failing students numerous opportunities to complete their classroom work. According to this story in the Waco Tribune-Herald, an additional 12 Marlin seniors became eligible since the announcement of the delayed graduation. “Everything that we have done and will continue to do for the foreseeable future will always be for the benefit of our children,” Henson said. “So I’d rather have the emotions now. I want to have everyone be upset now. Instead of us calling you back in here in October or November or January of 2024 and telling you that your diploma is not worth the paper that is printed on.”

Here’s a video report:

This is just sad.

It’s another good argument for home schooling.