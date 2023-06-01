Here are the 149 Republicans Who Voted with Democrats in Passing the Uniparty Bill

by

The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill in a 314 to 117 vote.

The bill will advance to the Senate ahead of the June 5 deadline.

 

149 Republicans voted “Yes” while 71 Republicans stood with “We the People” and voted “No.”

Reps. Banks (Indiana) and Boebert (Colorado) did not vote on the debt ceiling bill.

Below is the list of Republicans who voted with the Democrats:

Here is the list of Republicans who voted against McCarthy’s spending bill.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.)

