Happy Memorial Day 2023!
Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “Freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”
Those words are more important today than any time in recent history.
A Time for Choosing speech Oct 27, 1964
This amazing photo below was taken 103 years ago in 1918.
It is a photo of 18,000 men preparing for war during World War I at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, Iowa…
A gift from our grandfathers:
If you haven’t seen this yet, I urge you to take the time to watch this moving video.
This is REALLY good…
“I Fought for You”
By Josh Pies, Andrew Manzano and Dave Bode.
Thank you – to all who have served with this great nation.
Thank you – for your sacrifice.
May God Bless America.