Happy Memorial Day 2023

by

Happy Memorial Day 2023!

Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “Freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”

Those words are more important today than any time in recent history.

A Time for Choosing speech Oct 27, 1964

This amazing photo below was taken 103 years ago in 1918.

It is a photo of 18,000 men preparing for war during World War I at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, Iowa…
A gift from our grandfathers:

If you haven’t seen this yet, I urge you to take the time to watch this moving video.

This is REALLY good
“I Fought for You”

By Josh Pies, Andrew Manzano and Dave Bode.

Thank you – to all who have served with this great nation.
Thank you – for your sacrifice.
May God Bless America.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.