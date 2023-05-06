Greg Gutfeld: RFK Jr. Would Destroy Joe Biden in a Debate (VIDEO)

by

On Friday Symone Sanders, the former spokesperson for VP Kamala Harris, delivered bad news for fans of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson and announced on MSNBC there will be no Democrat primary debate this year for 80-year-old dementia patient Joe Biden.

Democrats know Joe Biden cannot last in a debate with RFK Jr. or Donald Trump. That’s why Democrats and intel leaders cheated in 2020 by pushing the bogus intel letter during the debate with President Trump.

On Friday afternoon Greg Gutfeld pointed out the obvious – RFK Jr. would DESTROY Joe Biden.

Via The Five and Midnight Rider.

