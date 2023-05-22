Great Reset Architect Yuval Harari Discusses AI’s Potential Impact on QAnon and Q Posts at the Frontiers Forum Event (VIDEO)

World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari took the stage at the Frontiers Forum in late April to share his insights on a wide range of topics, from AI tools to controversial QAnon and Q posts.

During his speech in Montreux, Switzerland, Yuval Noah Harari offered his reflections and speculations on “AI and the future of humanity.”

Harari used the controversial QAnon to explore the potential consequences of new AI tools capable of mass-producing “political manifestos, fake news stories, and even holy scriptures for emerging cults.”

Harari described QAnon as a cult in his speech, where its followers interpreted anonymous online texts known as “Q drops” as sacred scriptures.

“In recent years, the politically influential QAnon cult has formed around anonymous online texts known as ‘Q drops,'” said Harari.

“Now, followers of this cult, which are millions now in the US and the rest of the world, collected, revered, and interpreted these ‘Q drops’ as some kind of new scriptures, as a sacred text.”

While groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) have been linked to actual acts of violence, QAnon has not been implicated in any such incidents.

Harari posed a thought-provoking question: “What if we witness the emergence of cults and religions whose revered texts were written by non-human intelligence?” He suggested that with the rapid advancement of AI, it is conceivable that such a scenario could become a reality in the near future.

“Now, to the best of our knowledge, all previous Q drops were composed by human beings and bots only helped to disseminate these texts online. But in the future, we might see the first cults and religions in history whose revered texts were written by a non-human intelligence. And of course, religions throughout history claimed that their books were written by a non-human intelligence. This was never true before. This could become true very, very quickly.”

