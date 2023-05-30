Great Balls of Fire: Uproar After 26-Foot Statue Honoring Soccer Great Has Giant Bulging Balls

A giant statue of Argentinian soccer legend Marcelo Gallardo is raising eyebrows after the sculptor deliberately gave him a huge bulging package.

Argentina loves their soccer.

Marcelo Gallardo is a soccer player and coach with several international tournament championships.

He was born in Buenos Aires.

