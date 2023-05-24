GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Provides Updates on Repealing IRS Funding for 87,000 Agents

In a recent statement, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) expressed her concerns and provided updates on the 87,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, highlighting the Republican Party’s ongoing efforts to stop it from happening.

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives voted 221-210 to repeal funding for 87,000 IRS agents.

“Promises made,” Speaker McCarthy said as he dropped the gavel.

The House just approved its first bill: “repealing IRS funding.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after banging the gavel “Promises Made.” pic.twitter.com/BBrjuSamzd — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 10, 2023

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ gave $79.6 billion to the IRS over the next 10 years.

The Wall Street Journal said the new army of IRS agents will target the middle and upper-middle class.

According to the analysis, the IRS audits the poor at 5 times the rate of everyone else.

The IRS also has a history of targeting conservative groups.

Three hearings have been held in recent months, two with Commissioner Werfel and one with Secretary Yellen, during which Republicans have criticized the funding for the IRS provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Republicans are still trying to get rid of those 87,000 IRS agents who are going to audit everyone into oblivion,” Boebert said.

“Believe me when I tell you, no one that has money is going to have a problem with an audit. They have tax attorneys and accountants whose only job is to make sure they pay as little as possible using legal means.”

“The people that will suffer are those who are middle class, who make just enough to file but not enough to have some rich attorney comb through their returns,” Boebert said. “That’s who Biden wants to screw over to make sure Zelenskyy can get more and more money!”

This claim implies that middle-class Americans would face disproportionate challenges during IRS audits due to their limited financial means and lack of access to high-profile legal representation.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) issued a statement last week regarding the latest development on cutting IRS funds.

“Repeal is a centerpiece of Speaker McCarthy’s default plan, which would also destroy 780,000 jobs and increase the odds of a recession,” according to the Democrat senator.

He added, “Republicans have fabricated a whole lot of stories about 87,000 armed agents busting down the doors at local businesses and people’s homes. It’s nonsense.”

Well, an IRS agent showed up at the home of ‘Twitter Files’ journalist Matt Taibbi on the same day he testified before Jim Jordan’s Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

How convenient.

On March 9, Matt Taibbi dropped a Twitter Files ahead of his testimony to Congress: THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

The weaponized IRS also showed up to Matt Taibbi’s home on March 9 in an effort to intimidate him.

Taibbi told Jim Jordan that an IRS agent showed up unannounced to his Jersey home and left a note for him to call the tax agency.

Why did the IRS just show up to Matt Taibbi’s home?

Yellen had no answer.

Janet Yellen wants Americans to just ‘trust’ that 87,000 armed IRS agents won’t be targeting people for speaking out against the Regime, but she cannot explain why an IRS agent showed up to Matt Taibbi’s home.