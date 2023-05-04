Geraldo’s Appearances on Fox Abruptly Canceled

by

Geraldo Rivera on Thursday announced his appearances on Fox’s “The Five” have been canceled.

“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks 🙏” Geraldo said.

Geraldo last week attacked Tucker Carlson after the top-rated Fox host was ousted.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.”” Geraldo said.

“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.” he said.

Geraldo’s “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld replied to the tweet.

