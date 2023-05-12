Georgia Court of Appeals Returns 2020 Counterfeit Ballot Case Back to Lower Court

The Georgia Court of Appeals issued an order remanding the Fulton County counterfeit ballot case back to the Superior Court. The ruling gives citizens, taxpayers, and residents standing to sue the government officials or agencies who violate Georgia law.
The far left Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on this development today.
The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a lawsuit by election skeptics who want to search for fraudulent ballots from the 2020 presidential race two and a half years after it was decided.
The appellate court sent the case back to a judge to decide whether to allow an outside review of Fulton County’s 147,000 original absentee ballots…
…The lead plaintiff in the case, Garland Favorito of the group VoterGA, said he hopes to finally be able to find suspicious-looking ballots — with perfectly filled-in ovals and a lack of fold marks — that Republican vote-counters said they saw during a statewide audit.
Via VoterGA.
The Georgia Court of Appeals has issued an order remanding the Fulton County counterfeit ballot case back to the Superior Court for all Fulton County petitioners. The order comes over four months after the Georgia Supreme Court upheld standing in its December 20, 2022 ruling for the Favorito et al v. Wan et al and Jeffords et al v. Fulton County cases. That decision was based on the court’s previous ruling that unanimously found Georgia citizens, taxpayers and residents, including voters, always had standing to sue government officials or agencies who violate Georgia law.
The Court of Appeals decision to remand the cases applies only to petitioners who are resident in Fulton County. Petitioners Favorito, Terris and Peck will continue on their case while Caroline Jeffords will continue as the lone petitioner in her case. The remaining five Georgia petitioners could appeal their ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court if they choose, given that they were impacted by a statewide race. It seems unlikely that would happen though.